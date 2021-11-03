 Skip to main content

RRD Agrees To Be Acquired By Atlas; Chatham Boosts RRD Offer
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 7:14am   Comments
  • Chatham Asset Management, LLC, which owns ~14.9% of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD), increased offer to acquire the remaining common stock of RRD to $9.00-9.50 per share in cash.
  • Previously, Chatham submitted an offer to acquire common stock of RRD not already owned by Chatham for $7.50 per share in cash, representing a 52.1% premium over the closing price of $4.93 per share on October 11, 2021.
  • Chatham sent a letter to RRD's Board mentioning, "We now have learned, through a leaked story to the Wall Street Journal, that RRD is prepared to announce a definitive agreement with Atlas Holdings ("Atlas") later this morning, whereby Atlas will acquire RRD's outstanding stock for $8.50 per share."
  • "We question how the Board could have undertaken a credible and fulsome strategic review process without any discussion or evaluation of our offer."
  • Meanwhile, RRD announced Wednesday morning that it agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC, in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $2.1 billion.
  • RRD stockholders will receive $8.52 per share in cash for each share. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 29.1% over RRD's closing price on November 2, 2021, and 72.8% over RRD's closing share price on October 11, 2021.
  • Price Action: RRD shares are trading higher by 41.8% at $9.36 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

