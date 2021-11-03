 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bank of New York Mellon 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bank of New York Mellon 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 8.06%, generating a 12.38% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Bank of New York Mellon has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 10 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

The following chart shows how your money would have grown over the years, with and without re-investing dividends.

Visualizing Bank of New York Mellon's Return Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Bank of New York Mellon you would have approximately $341.06 today.

In other words, you would have more than tripled your money.

By looking at the price chart of BK's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.

 

Related Articles (BK)

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bank of New York Mellon
A Crowded Earnings Calendar Ahead
Earnings Scheduled For October 19, 2021
Earnings Preview: Bank of New York Mellon
Ready For Takeoff? US Bank Launches Crypto Custody
BlackRock CIO On Bitcoin: I Like Volatile Assets With Upside Convexity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com