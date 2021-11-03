 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Broadridge On Track To Accomplish FY21 Outlook After Q1 Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 9:39am   Comments
Share:
Broadridge On Track To Accomplish FY21 Outlook After Q1 Beat
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE: BRreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 17% to $1.19 billion, beating the consensus of $1.15 billion. 
  • Recurring fee revenues increased 16% Y/Y to $751 million, ICS revenues increased 14% Y/Y to $853.5 million, and GTO recurring fee revenues increased 21% Y/Y to $340.6 million.
  • Distribution revenues rose 11% Y/Y to $366.9 million. Adjusted operating income margin was flat at 14.8%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.07 beat the consensus of $0.99.
  • Broadridge held $316.7 million in cash and equivalents and used $135.4 million in operating cash flow.
  • Outlook: With a strong first quarter, Broadridge is on track to achieve our full-year guidance of 12%-15% recurring revenue growth and 11%-15% Adjusted EPS growth.
  • Price Action: BR shares traded lower by 2.47% at $174.46 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BR)

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Notable Broadridge Financial Soln Insider Trades $10.61 Million In Company Stock
Corporate Vice Presidentident Of Broadridge Financial Soln Trades $5.01 Million In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com