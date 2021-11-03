Ares Commercial Real: Q3 Earnings Insights
Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ares Commercial Real their estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4,830,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.89% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ares Commercial Real's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.37
|0.35
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.40
|0.41
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|20.00M
|18.11M
|17.76M
|17.15M
|Revenue Actual
|23.53M
|21.22M
|21.20M
|22.37M
