Ares Commercial Real: Q3 Earnings Insights

Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ares Commercial Real their estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4,830,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.89% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ares Commercial Real's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.37 0.35 0.24 EPS Actual 0.37 0.40 0.41 0.31 Revenue Estimate 20.00M 18.11M 17.76M 17.15M Revenue Actual 23.53M 21.22M 21.20M 22.37M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.