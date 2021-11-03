Virtu Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Virtu Financial their estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.62, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $111,768,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 5.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Virtu Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|1.25
|0.82
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|2.04
|1.18
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|381.03M
|509.07M
|368.78M
|351.71M
|Revenue Actual
|548.97M
|1.01B
|676.70M
|656.11M
