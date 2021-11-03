Virtu Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Virtu Financial their estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.62, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $111,768,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 5.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Virtu Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 1.25 0.82 0.72 EPS Actual 0.63 2.04 1.18 0.81 Revenue Estimate 381.03M 509.07M 368.78M 351.71M Revenue Actual 548.97M 1.01B 676.70M 656.11M

