 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RADA Electronic Clocks 57% Revenue Growth In Q3
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:
RADA Electronic Clocks 57% Revenue Growth In Q3
  • RADA Electronic Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RADAreported third-quarter revenue growth of 57% year-over-year to $32 million, missing the consensus of $32.59 million.
  • EPS improved to $0.12 from $0.05 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.10.
  • Gross profit increased 70.8% to $13.26 million, and margin expanded by 300 bps to 41%.
  • The operating income increased to $6.29 million from $2.01 million a year ago and the margin expanded by 980 bps to 19.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $8.18 million, up by 162% Y/Y, and margin expanded by around 1,020 bps to 25.6%.
  • As of September 30, 2021, RADA had cash and equivalents of $87.1 million compared to $36.8 million as of year-end 2020.
  • Inventory levels reached $38.11 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • RADA also reiterated its expectations to surpass $120 million in revenue for 2021.
  • Price Action: RADA shares traded higher by 3.04% at $10.86 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RADA)

Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2021
RADA Adds $24M New Business In Q3; Reiterates FY21 Revenue Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com