 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Activision Blizzard Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Activision Blizzard Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVIdelayed the launch of two games and reported third-quarter earnings with a holiday-season outlook falling short of consensus.
  • Activision postponed the release of the "Overwatch" sequel and a new installment of "Diablo," citing recent leadership changes at the Blizzard Entertainment unit making them. 
  • The changes followed the company's July prosecution over allegations of gender-based discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.
  • Activision's Q3 net bookings rose 6% to $1.88 billion, while net income climbed 6% to $639 million. The monthly active users were 390 million, flat from a year ago.
  • Activision projects net bookings to fall 4.5% from a year earlier to $2.78 billion, below the consensus of $2.92 billion.
  • Activision's FY21 outlook for net bookings, $8.65 billion, was below the consensus of $8.79 billion.
  • Blizzard co-chief since August Jen O'Neal would depart to focus on a new diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative in partnership with a nonprofit.
  • Activision is battling an SEC investigation and subpoena for alleged sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination and a California's Department of Fair Housing and Employment lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Analyst rating: Keybanc analyst Tyler Parker maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $100, implying a 28.75% upside.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 13.70% at $67.05 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for ATVI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Nov 2021Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Activision Blizzard: Q3 Earnings Insights
5 Entertainment Stocks To Watch Ahead Of This Week's Earnings: Video Games And Casinos
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Management Analyst Ratings Movers

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DDRBC CapitalMaintains96.0
CHKRBC CapitalMaintains85.0
SWCHWells FargoMaintains28.0
MANTWells FargoMaintains80.0
CTLTRBC CapitalMaintains155.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com