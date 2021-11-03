Why Are Activision Blizzard Shares Trading Lower Today?
- Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) delayed the launch of two games and reported third-quarter earnings with a holiday-season outlook falling short of consensus.
- Activision postponed the release of the "Overwatch" sequel and a new installment of "Diablo," citing recent leadership changes at the Blizzard Entertainment unit making them.
- The changes followed the company's July prosecution over allegations of gender-based discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.
- Activision's Q3 net bookings rose 6% to $1.88 billion, while net income climbed 6% to $639 million. The monthly active users were 390 million, flat from a year ago.
- Activision projects net bookings to fall 4.5% from a year earlier to $2.78 billion, below the consensus of $2.92 billion.
- Activision's FY21 outlook for net bookings, $8.65 billion, was below the consensus of $8.79 billion.
- Blizzard co-chief since August Jen O'Neal would depart to focus on a new diversity, equity, and inclusion initiative in partnership with a nonprofit.
- Activision is battling an SEC investigation and subpoena for alleged sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination and a California's Department of Fair Housing and Employment lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Analyst rating: Keybanc analyst Tyler Parker maintained an Overweight and lowered the price target from $120 to $100, implying a 28.75% upside.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 13.70% at $67.05 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for ATVI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Nov 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Management Analyst Ratings Movers