 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Water Works Co: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 5:46pm   Comments
Share:
American Water Works Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:35 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Water Works Co reported in-line EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.53, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $13,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Water Works Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.09 0.73 0.8 1.38
EPS Actual 1.14 0.73 0.8 1.46
Revenue Estimate 1.01B 850.71M 975.00M 1.11B
Revenue Actual 999.00M 888.00M 923.00M 1.08B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (AWK)

Analyst Ratings For American Water Works Co
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings