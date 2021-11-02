American Water Works Co: Q3 Earnings Insights
American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:35 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Water Works Co reported in-line EPS of $1.53 versus an estimate of $1.53, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $13,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Water Works Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.09
|0.73
|0.8
|1.38
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|0.73
|0.8
|1.46
|Revenue Estimate
|1.01B
|850.71M
|975.00M
|1.11B
|Revenue Actual
|999.00M
|888.00M
|923.00M
|1.08B
