Recap: Paycom Software Q3 Earnings

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paycom Software their estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $59,662,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 10.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paycom Software's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.84 1.42 0.79 0.55 EPS Actual 0.97 1.47 0.84 0.70 Revenue Estimate 232.12M 271.41M 213.56M 192.01M Revenue Actual 242.15M 272.20M 220.95M 196.53M

