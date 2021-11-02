Recap: Paycom Software Q3 Earnings
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Paycom Software their estimated earnings by 2.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.9, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $59,662,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 10.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paycom Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|1.42
|0.79
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|1.47
|0.84
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|232.12M
|271.41M
|213.56M
|192.01M
|Revenue Actual
|242.15M
|272.20M
|220.95M
|196.53M
