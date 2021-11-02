Amgen: Q3 Earnings Insights
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Amgen their estimated earnings by 9.37%, reporting an EPS of $4.67 versus an estimate of $4.27, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $283,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.32, which was followed by a 6.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amgen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.06
|4.05
|3.39
|3.80
|EPS Actual
|4.38
|3.70
|3.81
|4.37
|Revenue Estimate
|6.43B
|6.25B
|6.58B
|6.35B
|Revenue Actual
|6.53B
|5.90B
|6.63B
|6.42B
