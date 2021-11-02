Akamai Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Akamai Technologies their estimated earnings by 4.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.39, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $67,488,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 6.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Akamai Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.38 1.30 1.31 1.23 EPS Actual 1.42 1.38 1.33 1.31 Revenue Estimate 845.36M 829.61M 829.46M 775.18M Revenue Actual 852.82M 842.71M 846.29M 792.85M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Akamai Technologies management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.37 and $1.41 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -4.14% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Akamai Technologies, a bearish signal to many investors.

