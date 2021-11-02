Recap: Red Rock Resorts Q3 Earnings

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Red Rock Resorts their estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.81, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $61,591,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.76, which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.26 0.30 0.04 EPS Actual 1.12 1.48 0.39 0.37 Revenue Estimate 368.13M 336.12M 342.17M 270.24M Revenue Actual 428.16M 352.62M 343.41M 353.18M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.