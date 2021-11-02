Recap: Red Rock Resorts Q3 Earnings
Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Red Rock Resorts their estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.81, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $61,591,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.76, which was followed by a 2.19% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.26
|0.30
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|1.12
|1.48
|0.39
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|368.13M
|336.12M
|342.17M
|270.24M
|Revenue Actual
|428.16M
|352.62M
|343.41M
|353.18M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings