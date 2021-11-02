Denny's: Q3 Earnings Insights
Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Denny's reported in-line EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.16, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $32,150,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 5.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Denny's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.04
|-0.01
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.01
|-0.05
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|98.12M
|79.01M
|80.05M
|71.95M
|Revenue Actual
|106.17M
|80.58M
|80.11M
|71.64M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings