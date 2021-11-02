Recap: SolarEdge Technologies Q3 Earnings

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SolarEdge Technologies their estimated earnings by 6.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.36, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $188,309,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 16.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SolarEdge Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.99 0.86 0.81 EPS Actual 1.28 0.98 0.98 1.21 Revenue Estimate 454.69M 396.21M 356.25M 341.88M Revenue Actual 480.06M 405.49M 358.11M 338.10M

