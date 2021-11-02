Recap: SolarEdge Technologies Q3 Earnings
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SolarEdge Technologies their estimated earnings by 6.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.36, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $188,309,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 16.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SolarEdge Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.12
|0.99
|0.86
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|0.98
|0.98
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|454.69M
|396.21M
|356.25M
|341.88M
|Revenue Actual
|480.06M
|405.49M
|358.11M
|338.10M
