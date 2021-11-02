Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q3 Earnings

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Huron Consulting Group their estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $18,703,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 3.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Huron Consulting Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.36 0.35 0.27 EPS Actual 0.69 0.35 0.45 0.59 Revenue Estimate 212.82M 198.29M 199.79M 200.83M Revenue Actual 230.13M 203.21M 198.35M 205.30M

