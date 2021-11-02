Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q3 Earnings
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Huron Consulting Group their estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $18,703,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 3.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Huron Consulting Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.36
|0.35
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.35
|0.45
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|212.82M
|198.29M
|199.79M
|200.83M
|Revenue Actual
|230.13M
|203.21M
|198.35M
|205.30M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings