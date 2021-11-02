 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Verisk Analytics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:52pm   Comments
Share:
Verisk Analytics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Verisk Analytics their estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.36, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $56,300,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Verisk Analytics's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 1.33 1.25 1.30 1.20
EPS Actual 1.17 1.23 1.27 1.32
Revenue Estimate 737.58M 725.62M 716.77M 691.76M
Revenue Actual 747.50M 726.10M 713.30M 702.70M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (VRSK)

Notable Verisk Analytics Insider Makes $100K Sale
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
$100 Invested In This Stock Over The Last 5 Years, Would Be Worth This Much
What Does Verisk Analytics Debt Look Like?
This Day In Market History: Verisk Analytics IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings