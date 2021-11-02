Verisk Analytics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Verisk Analytics their estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $1.44 versus an estimate of $1.36, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $56,300,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 0.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Verisk Analytics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.33
|1.25
|1.30
|1.20
|EPS Actual
|1.17
|1.23
|1.27
|1.32
|Revenue Estimate
|737.58M
|725.62M
|716.77M
|691.76M
|Revenue Actual
|747.50M
|726.10M
|713.30M
|702.70M
