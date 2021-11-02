Pros Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pros Holdings their estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1,163,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pros Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.27 -0.18 -0.20 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.22 -0.14 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 61.69M 60.27M 59.29M 59.96M Revenue Actual 62.40M 61.38M 60.86M 61.51M

