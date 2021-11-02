Pros Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights
Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pros Holdings their estimated earnings by 40.91%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,163,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 1.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pros Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.27
|-0.18
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.22
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|61.69M
|60.27M
|59.29M
|59.96M
|Revenue Actual
|62.40M
|61.38M
|60.86M
|61.51M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings