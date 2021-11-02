Recap: ProPetro Holding Q3 Earnings
ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ProPetro Holding their estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $116,389,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ProPetro Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.06
|-0.16
|-0.18
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.20
|-0.44
|-0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|202.78M
|173.63M
|152.10M
|138.20M
|Revenue Actual
|216.89M
|161.46M
|154.34M
|133.71M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings