Recap: ProPetro Holding Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:52pm   Comments
Recap: ProPetro Holding Q3 Earnings

ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ProPetro Holding their estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $116,389,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ProPetro Holding's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.16 -0.18 -0.25
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.20 -0.44 -0.29
Revenue Estimate 202.78M 173.63M 152.10M 138.20M
Revenue Actual 216.89M 161.46M 154.34M 133.71M

