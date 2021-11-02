Recap: Amcor Q1 Earnings
Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amcor reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $323,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amcor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.170
|0.17
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.182
|0.18
|0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|3.30B
|3.25B
|3.08B
|3.12B
|Revenue Actual
|3.45B
|3.21B
|3.10B
|3.10B
