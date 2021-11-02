Recap: Amcor Q1 Earnings

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Amcor reported in-line EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.18, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $323,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amcor's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.170 0.17 0.15 EPS Actual 0.23 0.182 0.18 0.16 Revenue Estimate 3.30B 3.25B 3.08B 3.12B Revenue Actual 3.45B 3.21B 3.10B 3.10B

