Recap: Match Group Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Match Group their estimated earnings by 20.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $162,065,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Match Group's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.51 0.40 0.49 0.44
EPS Actual 0.46 0.57 0.48 0.45
Revenue Estimate 689.33M 650.66M 650.47M 605.12M
Revenue Actual 707.76M 667.61M 651.41M 639.77M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

