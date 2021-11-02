Recap: Match Group Q3 Earnings
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Match Group their estimated earnings by 20.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.54, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $162,065,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 4.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Match Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.40
|0.49
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.46
|0.57
|0.48
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|689.33M
|650.66M
|650.47M
|605.12M
|Revenue Actual
|707.76M
|667.61M
|651.41M
|639.77M
