Sterling Construction Co: Q3 Earnings Insights
Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sterling Construction Co their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $79,991,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 3.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sterling Construction Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.21
|0.23
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.69
|0.37
|0.20
|0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|397.15M
|306.60M
|340.15M
|384.30M
|Revenue Actual
|401.67M
|315.32M
|347.23M
|383.46M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings