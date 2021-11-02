Sterling Construction Co: Q3 Earnings Insights

Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sterling Construction Co their estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.72 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $79,991,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 3.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sterling Construction Co's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.21 0.23 0.45 EPS Actual 0.69 0.37 0.20 0.55 Revenue Estimate 397.15M 306.60M 340.15M 384.30M Revenue Actual 401.67M 315.32M 347.23M 383.46M

