Recap: Zillow Gr Q3 Earnings
Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 733.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 8.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zillow Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.24
|0.27
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.44
|0.41
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|1.28B
|1.10B
|740.24M
|572.18M
|Revenue Actual
|1.31B
|1.22B
|788.95M
|656.69M
