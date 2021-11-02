Recap: Digital Turbine Q2 Earnings
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Digital Turbine their estimated earnings by 12.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.39, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $239,312,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Digital Turbine's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.19
|0.17
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.25
|0.21
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|190.28M
|88.01M
|75.86M
|60.48M
|Revenue Actual
|212.62M
|95.08M
|88.59M
|70.89M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Digital Turbine management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.38 and $0.38 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -13.64% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Digital Turbine, a bearish signal to many investors.
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings