Recap: Digital Turbine Q2 Earnings

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Digital Turbine their estimated earnings by 12.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.39, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $239,312,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Digital Turbine's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.19 0.17 0.11 EPS Actual 0.34 0.25 0.21 0.15 Revenue Estimate 190.28M 88.01M 75.86M 60.48M Revenue Actual 212.62M 95.08M 88.59M 70.89M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Digital Turbine management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.38 and $0.38 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -13.64% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Digital Turbine, a bearish signal to many investors.

