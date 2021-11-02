Exelixis: Q3 Earnings Insights
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Exelixis their estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $97,331,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 1.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Exelixis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.03
|0.05
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.37
|0.09
|0.14
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|298.16M
|265.94M
|262.14M
|215.49M
|Revenue Actual
|385.18M
|270.23M
|270.05M
|231.09M
