Exelixis: Q3 Earnings Insights

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Exelixis their estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $97,331,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 1.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Exelixis's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.03 0.05 0.01 EPS Actual 0.37 0.09 0.14 0.04 Revenue Estimate 298.16M 265.94M 262.14M 215.49M Revenue Actual 385.18M 270.23M 270.05M 231.09M

