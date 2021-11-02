 Skip to main content

Global Payments's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:50am   Comments
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) earned $400.08 million, a 10.35% increase from the preceding quarter. Global Payments also posted a total of $2.00 billion in sales, a 3.04% increase since Q2. Global Payments earned $362.56 million, and sales totaled $1.94 billion in Q2.

What Is ROIC?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q3, Global Payments posted an ROIC of 0.97%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Global Payments, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 0.97% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Global Payments reported Q3 earnings per share at $2.18/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.15/share.

 

