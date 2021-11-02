Recap: Tennant Q3 Earnings

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tennant reported EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $0.86, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $10,100,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 3.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tennant's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.55 0.44 0.41 EPS Actual 1.18 1.17 0.48 0.90 Revenue Estimate 271.80M 244.70M 271.87M 237.60M Revenue Actual 279.10M 263.30M 273.00M 261.90M

