Recap: Tennant Q3 Earnings
Tennant (NYSE:TNC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tennant reported EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $0.86, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $10,100,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 3.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tennant's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|0.55
|0.44
|0.41
|EPS Actual
|1.18
|1.17
|0.48
|0.90
|Revenue Estimate
|271.80M
|244.70M
|271.87M
|237.60M
|Revenue Actual
|279.10M
|263.30M
|273.00M
|261.90M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News