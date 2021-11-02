 Skip to main content

Recap: Seanergy Maritime Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Recap: Seanergy Maritime Q3 Earnings

 

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs reported EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $28,528,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.05 -0.01 -0.02 0.12
EPS Actual 0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Revenue Estimate 33.75M 21.32M 22.32M 19.94M
Revenue Actual 27.83M 20.40M 21.31M 19.65M

