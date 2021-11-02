Recap: Seanergy Maritime Q3 Earnings
Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Seanergy Maritime Hldgs reported EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.09, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $28,528,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|33.75M
|21.32M
|22.32M
|19.94M
|Revenue Actual
|27.83M
|20.40M
|21.31M
|19.65M
