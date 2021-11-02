Under Armour Shares Spike On Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year, to $1.55 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.48 billion.
- Wholesale revenue increased 10% Y/Y to $911 million, and direct-to-consumer revenue rose 12% to $604 million.
- Apparel revenue grew 14% Y/Y, Footwear climbed 10%, while Accessories revenue decreased 13%.
- The gross profit rose 15% Y/Y to $788 million, and the gross margin increased 310 basis points Y/Y to 51%.
- The operating margin expanded 700 basis points to 11.1%, and operating income for the quarter nearly tripled to $172 million.
- The company held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $209.8 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.31 beat the analyst consensus of $0.10.
- Outlook: Under Armour raised FY21 sales growth outlook to about 25% Y/Y (prior view low 20% range).
- The company raised the FY21 adjusted EPS outlook to about $0.74 (prior view $0.50 - $0.52).
- Price Action: UA shares are trading higher by 15.3% at $21.94 on the last check Tuesday.
