Recap: Townsquare Media Q3 Earnings
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Townsquare Media reported EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $15,924,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Townsquare Media's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.12
|0.31
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.17
|0.18
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|102.69M
|87.51M
|106.62M
|91.74M
|Revenue Actual
|107.34M
|88.76M
|108.49M
|95.36M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News