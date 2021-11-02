 Skip to main content

Recap: Townsquare Media Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Recap: Townsquare Media Q3 Earnings

 

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Townsquare Media reported EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $15,924,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Townsquare Media's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.57 0.12 0.31 -0.08
EPS Actual 0.53 0.17 0.18 0.12
Revenue Estimate 102.69M 87.51M 106.62M 91.74M
Revenue Actual 107.34M 88.76M 108.49M 95.36M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

