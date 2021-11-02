Recap: Townsquare Media Q3 Earnings

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Townsquare Media reported EPS of $0.54 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $15,924,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Townsquare Media's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.12 0.31 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.53 0.17 0.18 0.12 Revenue Estimate 102.69M 87.51M 106.62M 91.74M Revenue Actual 107.34M 88.76M 108.49M 95.36M

