Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q3 Earnings
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
New York Mortgage Trust reported EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.11.
Revenue was up $5,502,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New York Mortgage Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.12
|0.09
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.11
|0.18
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|43.89M
|37.15M
|35.37M
|34.77M
|Revenue Actual
|31.48M
|30.34M
|25.96M
|25.53M
