Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q3 Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

New York Mortgage Trust reported EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.11.

Revenue was up $5,502,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New York Mortgage Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.12 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.11 0.11 0.18 0.23 Revenue Estimate 43.89M 37.15M 35.37M 34.77M Revenue Actual 31.48M 30.34M 25.96M 25.53M

