Recap: Omnicell Q3 Earnings

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Omnicell reported EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $82,703,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Omnicell's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.66 0.80 0.49 EPS Actual 0.97 0.83 0.91 0.60 Revenue Estimate 268.51M 246.70M 245.50M 208.46M Revenue Actual 272.74M 251.84M 249.20M 213.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Omnicell management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.89 and $0.94 per share for the nextquarter.

This represents a -15.28% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Omnicell, a bearish signal to many investors.

