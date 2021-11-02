Recap: Omnicell Q3 Earnings
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Omnicell reported EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $82,703,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Omnicell's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.66
|0.80
|0.49
|EPS Actual
|0.97
|0.83
|0.91
|0.60
|Revenue Estimate
|268.51M
|246.70M
|245.50M
|208.46M
|Revenue Actual
|272.74M
|251.84M
|249.20M
|213.70M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Omnicell management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.89 and $0.94 per share for the nextquarter.
This represents a -15.28% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Omnicell, a bearish signal to many investors.
