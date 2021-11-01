 Skip to main content

Recap: Diamondback Energy Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 5:11pm   Comments
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diamondback Energy reported in-line EPS of $2.94 versus an estimate of $2.73, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,190,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 4.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diamondback Energy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 2.12 1.78 0.81 0.37
EPS Actual 2.40 2.30 0.82 0.62
Revenue Estimate 1.32B 1.00B 769.69M 714.08M
Revenue Actual 1.68B 1.18B 769.00M 720.00M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

