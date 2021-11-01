Recap: Diamondback Energy Q3 Earnings
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Diamondback Energy reported in-line EPS of $2.94 versus an estimate of $2.73, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,190,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.28, which was followed by a 4.93% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Diamondback Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.12
|1.78
|0.81
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|2.40
|2.30
|0.82
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|1.32B
|1.00B
|769.69M
|714.08M
|Revenue Actual
|1.68B
|1.18B
|769.00M
|720.00M
