Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neurocrine Biosciences reported in-line EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $37,500,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 4.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neurocrine Biosciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.49
|0.51
|0.54
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.63
|0.49
|0.91
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|274.38M
|250.63M
|262.40M
|283.04M
|Revenue Actual
|288.90M
|236.60M
|247.90M
|258.50M
