Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences reported in-line EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.6, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $37,500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 4.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neurocrine Biosciences's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.51 0.54 0.22 EPS Actual 0.63 0.49 0.91 0.97 Revenue Estimate 274.38M 250.63M 262.40M 283.04M Revenue Actual 288.90M 236.60M 247.90M 258.50M

