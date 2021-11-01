Recap: Kennametal Q1 Earnings
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kennametal reported in-line EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $83,204,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 4.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kennametal's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.20
|0.09
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.32
|0.16
|0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|514.21M
|472.38M
|423.61M
|385.64M
|Revenue Actual
|515.97M
|484.66M
|440.51M
|400.31M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings