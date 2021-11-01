Recap: Kennametal Q1 Earnings

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kennametal reported in-line EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.38, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $83,204,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 4.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kennametal's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.20 0.09 0.06 EPS Actual 0.53 0.32 0.16 0.03 Revenue Estimate 514.21M 472.38M 423.61M 385.64M Revenue Actual 515.97M 484.66M 440.51M 400.31M

