Recap: NXP Semiconductors Q3 Earnings
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NXP Semiconductors reported in-line EPS of $2.84 versus an estimate of $2.74, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $594,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NXP Semiconductors's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.31
|2.21
|2.10
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|2.44
|2.31
|2.22
|1.62
|Revenue Estimate
|2.58B
|2.56B
|2.46B
|2.23B
|Revenue Actual
|2.60B
|2.57B
|2.51B
|2.27B
