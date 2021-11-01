Gaia: Q3 Earnings Insights

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Gaia their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2,868,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 7.54% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gaia's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.01 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.01 Revenue Estimate 19.30M 18.70M 18.29M 17.03M Revenue Actual 19.44M 18.90M 18.63M 17.54M

