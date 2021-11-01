Gaia: Q3 Earnings Insights
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Gaia their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2,868,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 7.54% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Gaia's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.02
|0.01
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|19.30M
|18.70M
|18.29M
|17.03M
|Revenue Actual
|19.44M
|18.90M
|18.63M
|17.54M
