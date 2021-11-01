Recap: Clorox Q1 Earnings
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clorox reported in-line EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $110,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clorox's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.36
|1.48
|1.77
|2.32
|EPS Actual
|0.95
|1.62
|2.03
|3.22
|Revenue Estimate
|1.92B
|1.87B
|1.75B
|1.75B
|Revenue Actual
|1.80B
|1.78B
|1.84B
|1.92B
