 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Clorox Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Clorox Q1 Earnings

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clorox reported in-line EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $110,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clorox's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.36 1.48 1.77 2.32
EPS Actual 0.95 1.62 2.03 3.22
Revenue Estimate 1.92B 1.87B 1.75B 1.75B
Revenue Actual 1.80B 1.78B 1.84B 1.92B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (CLX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Manufacturing Data
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
5 Stocks To Watch For November 1, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Clorox
Troy Datcher, CEO of Jay-Z's The Parent Company: Build 'Amazon-esque' Brand Focused On Inclusion And Social Equity
Where Clorox Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings