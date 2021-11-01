Recap: Clorox Q1 Earnings

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clorox reported in-line EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $110,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.41, which was followed by a 0.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clorox's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.36 1.48 1.77 2.32 EPS Actual 0.95 1.62 2.03 3.22 Revenue Estimate 1.92B 1.87B 1.75B 1.75B Revenue Actual 1.80B 1.78B 1.84B 1.92B

