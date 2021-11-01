Recap: Medallion Financial Q3 Earnings
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Medallion Financial reported in-line EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.28, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11,261,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Medallion Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.19
|0.25
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.29
|0.26
|-0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|30.91M
|30.03M
|30.78M
|29.07M
|Revenue Actual
|37.26M
|30.61M
|25.29M
|30.02M
