Recap: Medallion Financial Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:55pm   Comments
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Medallion Financial reported in-line EPS of $0.64 versus an estimate of $0.28, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11,261,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Medallion Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.29 0.19 0.25 0.11
EPS Actual 0.41 0.29 0.26 -0.97
Revenue Estimate 30.91M 30.03M 30.78M 29.07M
Revenue Actual 37.26M 30.61M 25.29M 30.02M

