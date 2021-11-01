Recap: Chegg Q3 Earnings
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chegg their estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.2, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $17,924,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 6.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chegg's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.30
|0.49
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.28
|0.55
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|189.94M
|184.59M
|189.55M
|143.68M
|Revenue Actual
|198.48M
|198.38M
|205.72M
|154.02M
