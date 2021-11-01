Recap: Magnolia Oil & Gas Q3 Earnings
Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Magnolia Oil & Gas reported in-line EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.61, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $162,512,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Magnolia Oil & Gas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.26
|0.10
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.38
|0.15
|0.06
|Revenue Estimate
|223.94M
|190.10M
|143.06M
|126.28M
|Revenue Actual
|250.73M
|207.66M
|149.24M
|121.07M
