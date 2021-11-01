Recap: Magnolia Oil & Gas Q3 Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas reported in-line EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.61, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $162,512,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magnolia Oil & Gas's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.26 0.10 0.07 EPS Actual 0.56 0.38 0.15 0.06 Revenue Estimate 223.94M 190.10M 143.06M 126.28M Revenue Actual 250.73M 207.66M 149.24M 121.07M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.