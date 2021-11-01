Recap: Semler Scientific Q3 Earnings
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Semler Scientific reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.64, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3,264,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 2.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Semler Scientific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.47
|0.43
|0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.60
|0.66
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|13.65M
|11.55M
|10.62M
|7.96M
|Revenue Actual
|14.31M
|13.18M
|12.07M
|10.73M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings