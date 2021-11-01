Recap: DZS Q3 Earnings

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DZS reported in-line EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,535,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 13.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DZS's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.22 0.05 0.03 EPS Actual -0.03 0.10 -0.06 0.20 Revenue Estimate 78.59M 71.90M 85.22M 77.42M Revenue Actual 82.70M 81.03M 88.68M 93.95M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.