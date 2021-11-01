Recap: DZS Q3 Earnings
DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DZS reported in-line EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5,535,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 13.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DZS's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.22
|0.05
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.10
|-0.06
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|78.59M
|71.90M
|85.22M
|77.42M
|Revenue Actual
|82.70M
|81.03M
|88.68M
|93.95M
