 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: DZS Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: DZS Q3 Earnings

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DZS reported in-line EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.04, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5,535,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 13.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DZS's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.22 0.05 0.03
EPS Actual -0.03 0.10 -0.06 0.20
Revenue Estimate 78.59M 71.90M 85.22M 77.42M
Revenue Actual 82.70M 81.03M 88.68M 93.95M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (DZSI)

Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
Earnings Preview For DASAN Zhone Solutions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings