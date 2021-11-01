Recap: Leggett & Platt Q3 Earnings
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Leggett & Platt reported in-line EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.78, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $111,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Leggett & Platt's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.42
|0.70
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.64
|0.76
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|1.23B
|1.14B
|1.15B
|1.27B
|Revenue Actual
|1.27B
|1.15B
|1.18B
|1.21B
