LSB Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LSB Industries reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $53,230,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 -0.48 -0.89 -0.96 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.82 -1.12 -1.06 Revenue Estimate 144.55M 99.19M 79.93M 75.32M Revenue Actual 140.70M 98.12M 88.90M 73.97M

