LSB Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LSB Industries reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $53,230,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|-0.48
|-0.89
|-0.96
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|-0.82
|-1.12
|-1.06
|Revenue Estimate
|144.55M
|99.19M
|79.93M
|75.32M
|Revenue Actual
|140.70M
|98.12M
|88.90M
|73.97M
