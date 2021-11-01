 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LSB Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:53pm   Comments
Share:
LSB Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LSB Industries reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $53,230,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 4.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.31 -0.48 -0.89 -0.96
EPS Actual 0.09 -0.82 -1.12 -1.06
Revenue Estimate 144.55M 99.19M 79.93M 75.32M
Revenue Actual 140.70M 98.12M 88.90M 73.97M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (LXU)

Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
A Look Into LSB Industries Debt
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
54 Biggest Movers From Friday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings