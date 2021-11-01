Bruker: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bruker reported in-line EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.44, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $97,500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bruker's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.32 0.56 0.31 EPS Actual 0.44 0.44 0.58 0.42 Revenue Estimate 538.29M 513.06M 601.96M 483.68M Revenue Actual 570.80M 554.70M 627.50M 511.40M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.