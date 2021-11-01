Bruker: Q3 Earnings Insights
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Bruker reported in-line EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.44, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $97,500,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bruker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.32
|0.56
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.44
|0.44
|0.58
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|538.29M
|513.06M
|601.96M
|483.68M
|Revenue Actual
|570.80M
|554.70M
|627.50M
|511.40M
