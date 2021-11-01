 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bruker: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Share:
Bruker: Q3 Earnings Insights

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bruker reported in-line EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.44, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $97,500,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bruker's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.32 0.56 0.31
EPS Actual 0.44 0.44 0.58 0.42
Revenue Estimate 538.29M 513.06M 601.96M 483.68M
Revenue Actual 570.80M 554.70M 627.50M 511.40M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (BRKR)

Bruker's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 1, 2021
Earnings Preview For Bruker
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings