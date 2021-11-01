 Skip to main content

Rambus: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:51pm   Comments
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rambus reported in-line EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $24,367,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 4.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rambus's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 0.31 0.28 0.25 0.27
EPS Actual 0.10 0.33 0.28 -0.11
Revenue Estimate 106.90M 103.00M 96.87M 103.00M
Revenue Actual 84.90M 70.38M 61.91M 56.91M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

