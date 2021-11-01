Rambus: Q3 Earnings Insights
Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rambus reported in-line EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $24,367,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 4.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rambus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|Q3 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.28
|0.25
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.33
|0.28
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|106.90M
|103.00M
|96.87M
|103.00M
|Revenue Actual
|84.90M
|70.38M
|61.91M
|56.91M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings