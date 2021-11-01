 Skip to main content

Bio-Techne's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bio-Techne will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.72

Bio-Techne bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 10.00%, which was followed by a 1.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bio-Techne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.70 1.55 1.37 1.09
EPS Actual 1.87 1.79 1.62 1.43
Price Change % -1.8% 2.94% -2.22% -0.7%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne were trading at $523.65 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 98.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

