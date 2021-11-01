Earnings Outlook For LGI Homes

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LGI Homes will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.95

LGI Homes bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 23.18%, which was followed by a 2.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LGI Homes's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 3.84 2.50 4.27 2.15 EPS Actual 4.73 3.95 5.18 2.45 Price Change % -2.47% -1.44% 0.09% 5.39%

Stock Performance

Shares of LGI Homes were trading at $149.3 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

