Amgen's Earnings Outlook
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 10:56am   Comments
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2021-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Amgen will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.27

Amgen bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by 7.88%, which was followed by a 6.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amgen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020
EPS Estimate 4.06 4.05 3.39 3.80
EPS Actual 4.38 3.70 3.81 4.37
Price Change % -6.46% -7.22% -1.42% 0.67%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen were trading at $206.97 as of October 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

