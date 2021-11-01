 Skip to main content

Ceragon Networks Stock Slides After Q3 Results; Eyes 'High-End' Of FY21 Revenue Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 10:52am   Comments
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNTreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.8% year-on-year to $76.1 million, beating the consensus of $73.3 million.
  • Operating income was $2.9 million versus $3.4 million last year.
  • The gross margin contracted 250 bps to 30.9%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 was down from $0.03 Y/Y.
  • The company held $27.2 million in cash and equivalents. It used $0.67 million in cash from operating activities.
  • Ceragon said it had strong bookings in North America, India, and Europe. It accomplished eighteen 5G design wins to date. 
  • Outlook: Ceragon Networks still expects revenue at the higher end of its annual revenue guidance of $275 million - $295 million versus the consensus of $287.6 million.
  • It expects net income for the second half of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, to be around break-even, despite global component and shipping challenges.
  • Price Action: CRNT shares traded lower by 9.69% at $3.178 on the last check Monday.

