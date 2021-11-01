Ceragon Networks Stock Slides After Q3 Results; Eyes 'High-End' Of FY21 Revenue Outlook
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.8% year-on-year to $76.1 million, beating the consensus of $73.3 million.
- Operating income was $2.9 million versus $3.4 million last year.
- The gross margin contracted 250 bps to 30.9%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 was down from $0.03 Y/Y.
- The company held $27.2 million in cash and equivalents. It used $0.67 million in cash from operating activities.
- Ceragon said it had strong bookings in North America, India, and Europe. It accomplished eighteen 5G design wins to date.
- Outlook: Ceragon Networks still expects revenue at the higher end of its annual revenue guidance of $275 million - $295 million versus the consensus of $287.6 million.
- It expects net income for the second half of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, to be around break-even, despite global component and shipping challenges.
- Price Action: CRNT shares traded lower by 9.69% at $3.178 on the last check Monday.
